Feb 28 Raymond James expanded its
adviser ranks by hiring a team of veteran Merrill Lynch brokers
who managed $853 million in client assets at their previous
firm, the company said on Tuesday.
Advisers Harry Wall, Marc Young, Timothy Campisano and Brent
Carlton joined Raymond James in Louisville, Kentucky, from
Merrill Lynch, the brokerage unit now owned by Bank of
America. Wall had been with Merrill for 26 years.
The advisers, who generated $2.7 million in revenue last
year, represent the biggest team addition by client assets and
production for Raymond James & Associates so far in 2012.
"In Louisville, it is a significant hire and acquisition,"
said Raymond James complex manager Tom Hirsch in an interview.
Hirsch, also a former Merrill Lynch veteran, previously
managed the advisers for about a decade at Merrill before
recruiting the team for Raymond James, where he now oversees
them. Campisano and Carlton were both brought into the business
by Hirsch in 2000.
"It's a different culture (at Raymond James) than what you
have when you work for a large wirehouse organization," Hirsch
said. "There's a culture of cooperation and support."
Raymond James & Associates is the employee broker-dealer
division of the St. Petersburg, Florida-based Raymond James
Financial, which has about 5,400 financial advisers and $281
billion in total client assets.
Raymond James & Associates' private client group president,
Tash Elwyn, told Reuters in January that the firm is positioning
itself as "the premiere alternative to Wall Street" for advisers
as well as clients.
"We've married the scope and scale of the wirehouse with the
regional firm feel," he said.
Wall, who specializes in asset allocation and individual
equity and municipal bond selection, has been named one of
Barron's Top 1000 Financial Advisors in the country and among
the Top 10 in Kentucky.
He is joined by Young, a 14-year industry veteran, and
Campisano and Carlton, who have worked as advisers for about 12
years each. The four advisers together formed Louisville Capital
Advisors and are joined by their client service associates,
Diane Sturtzel and Marie Chandler.
