March 16 Raymond James Financial Inc has added a veteran Merrill Lynch adviser to its independent division in Tennessee, its second big adviser recruitment in the region this year.

Evans Peay, 45, joined Raymond James in Clarksville, Tennessee last month after roughly 15 years at Merrill, where he managed $92 million in client assets. Peay was also a manager for part of his time at Merrill, which was later purchased by Bank of America Corp in 2009.

Peay said he decided to become an independent adviser after changes in the industry following the 2008 financial crisis prompted him to re-evaluate his old firm.

"I felt that I could better determine how to manage relationships with my clients than a corporation located in another city," Peay said in an interview on Friday. "I wanted the flexibility and freedom to determine what is best for my clients."

He said he chose Raymond James' independent division because of the firm's financial strength and stability.

"They have a pretty nice footprint across the country, yet there's still a very personal feel," he said.

Raymond James Financial, which has both independent and employee broker-dealer divisions in the United States, has roughly 5,400 financial advisers in its network and a total of $281 billion in client assets.

Raymond James also added three other veteran advisers last month from Merrill Lynch in Brentwood, Tennessee, just an hour outside of Clarksville. Those advisers, also joining the independent division, managed more than $140 million in client assets.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based firm has now added at least nine experienced advisers since the start of the new year, based on moves tracked by Reuters. Those advisers managed more than $1 billion in client assets at their previous firms. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; editing by Andre Grenon)