March 27 Raymond James Financial Inc has expanded its adviser base in Arizona, adding a veteran Wall Street broker who most recently worked at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, where he managed $200 million in client assets.

Adviser John Waszolek and his son, Eric Waszolek, joined Raymond James & Associates' Scottsdale office in February - moving just five floors down from their old Morgan Stanley office to the Raymond James office on the ground floor.

"I wanted to find a smaller, more nimble, client-friendly company," the elder Waszolek said on Tuesday. Waszolek, who has been an adviser for nearly four decades and worked at all of the top U.S. brokerages, said he made the switch because he wanted to move away from the big Wall Street firm mentality.

"When companies get so big and make such huge bets, they don't have a sense of putting all of the stockholders' money on the line," he said.

Waszolek began his career at Merrill Lynch in Chicago in the early 1970s. He later moved to Arizona, where he worked for PaineWebber and later UBS for 30 years. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2009 prior to its merger with Citigroup's Smith Barney.

He partnered with his son four years ago. The pair generated more than $800,000 in revenue last year. They now report to branch manager Tom LaPorte.

Raymond James Financial, which has both independent and employee broker-dealer divisions in the United States, has roughly 5,400 financial advisers in its network and a total of $281 billion in client assets. The St. Petersburg, Florida-based firm also recently added four former Merrill advisers to its offices in Tennessee. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York)