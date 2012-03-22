* Feb assets under management $38 bln
* Morgan Keegan integration will close on April 2
(Recasts and writes through)
March 21 Raymond James Financial Inc
warned on Wednesday that financing costs for its acquisition of
Morgan Keegan would hurt this quarter's earnings but added 98
percent of Morgan Keegan's advisors that got retention incentive
offers will stay with the firm.
Raymond James agreed to acquire Southeast investment bank
and brokerage Morgan Keegan from Regions Financial Corp
for $930 million in its largest acquisition ever, seeking to
expand its brokerage and capital markets business at a bargain
price.
To finance the purchase, it has issued new stock and made
two senior note offerings, including one announced earlier on
Wednesday.
"Although the offerings executed to date were on favorable
terms, they will unfavorably impact this quarter's earnings and
earnings per share due to both the increased interest cost and
common shares outstanding since they took place before the
actual acquisition," it said in a statement on February
operating data.
The acquisition will add about 1,000 advisers to its force,
which currently has about 5,400 advisers making it one of the
largest U.S. wealth management firms.
The integration is on track to close on April 2.
The company reported assets under management of $38 billion
for the month of February, up from $35 billion last year.
Shares of Raymond James closed at $37.24 on Wednesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)