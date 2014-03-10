March 10 Raymond James Financial Inc's
brokerage unit said on Monday that it hired two veteran advisers
from Wells Fargo & Co.
Luke Kuchenberg and Tyson Ray will join Raymond James
Financial Services Inc's Lake Geneva, Wisconsin office.
They managed $220 million in client assets at Wells Fargo
Advisors and had fees and commissions in excess of $2.5 million.
Kuchenberg started his financial services career in 1998 and
joined Ray at A.G. Edwards in 2001, which later became Wachovia.
Wells Fargo could not be reached for comment.