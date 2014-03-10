March 10 Raymond James Financial Inc's brokerage unit said on Monday that it hired two veteran advisers from Wells Fargo & Co.

Luke Kuchenberg and Tyson Ray will join Raymond James Financial Services Inc's Lake Geneva, Wisconsin office.

They managed $220 million in client assets at Wells Fargo Advisors and had fees and commissions in excess of $2.5 million.

Kuchenberg started his financial services career in 1998 and joined Ray at A.G. Edwards in 2001, which later became Wachovia.

Wells Fargo could not be reached for comment.