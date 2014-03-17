PUERTO RICO CREDITOR GROUP HOLDING $10 BLN IN BONDS SEEKS EXTENSION OF DEADLINE TO APPROVE FISCAL TURNAROUND PLAN
PUERTO RICO CREDITOR GROUP HOLDING $10 BLN IN BONDS SEEKS EXTENSION OF DEADLINE TO APPROVE FISCAL TURNAROUND PLAN
March 17 Raymond James Financial Inc's brokerage unit said on Monday that it hired two advisers from Morgan Stanley for its Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida office.
The advisers, David Huffman and Aimee Boggs, had managed more than $180 million in client assets at Morgan Stanley and had more than $1.3 million in annual fees and commissions.
Morgan Stanley could not be immediately reached for comment.
Boggs began her financial services career with Ernst and Whinney and has also served as vice-president of wealth management for Citigroup Global Markets.
Huffman began his career as an investment representative for Edward Jones in 2001 and served as a vice-president and branch manager for A.G. Edwards from 2004-2007.
PUERTO RICO CREDITOR GROUP HOLDING $10 BLN IN BONDS SEEKS EXTENSION OF DEADLINE TO APPROVE FISCAL TURNAROUND PLAN
* D+H enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners
BRUSSELS, March 13 European officials will tell the world's financial leaders this week that they will resist protectionism and that financial rules introduced after the 2008 crisis must be kept, a document said in remarks that appeared aimed at the United States.