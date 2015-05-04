May 4 Raymond James & Associates Private Client
Group, employee broker-dealer unit of Raymond James Financial
Inc, hired three complex managers from UBS Group AG
and Wells Fargo & Co.
Judson Potter comes from UBS, where he was most recently
responsible for overseeing over 40 advisers with $4.5 billion in
client assets under management.
Gary Sievewright and Christopher Leavy join from Wells Fargo
Advisors.
While Sievewright was responsible for 95 advisers and client
assets of over $8 billion at Wells, Leavy managed over 65
advisers with about $5 billion in assets.
Wells Fargo only confirmed the departure of Sievewright. UBS
declined to comment.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)