May 6 Two former Raymond James Financial Inc
branch managers based in Austin, Texas have moved to
rival firms Stifel, Nicolaus & Co and LPL Financial LLC.
Both managers, who moved in April, were registered with
Raymond James & Associates, the company's traditional employee
broker-dealer division.
Trey Hancock, who has worked in the advising industry for
more than two decades, moved to Stifel to be a senior vice
president and branch manager. Hancock had been a long time
veteran of Memphis-based brokerage Morgan Keegan, joining
Raymond James after the company acquired his firm last year.
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co is the brokerage subsidiary of St.
Louis-based financial services holding company Stifel Financial
Corp.
Roy Sparkman, who has worked in the advising industry for
roughly three decades, joined James E. Bashaw & Co, a
Houston-based independent financial services firm, registered
with LPL Financial. Sparkman had been with Raymond James for
more than a decade after starting his career with Dean Witter
Reynolds in 1984.
Boston-based LPL Financial provides brokerage, clearing and
other professional services to roughly 13,300 self-employed
brokers and advisers.
Raymond James confirmed the departures but declined to
comment further.