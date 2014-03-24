March 24 Raymond James Financial Inc said on Monday it appointed two managers earlier this month to expand its employee branches in Boston and Washington D.C.

Peter Alberding, who joined from UBS, has been appointed as the branch manager of the first Raymond James & Associates retail office in Boston, the firm said in a statement.

Alberding previously worked in UBS's domestic wealth management business in Switzerland and was the chief operating officer of its western U.S. division in Chicago.

The firm said Warren Wright has been appointed mid-Atlantic complex manager in its Pennsylvania Avenue branch in Washington, D.C. He joined from Morgan Stanley.

The two managers combined have more than 30 years of experience.

UBS and Morgan Stanley could not immediately comment on the departures.

Raymond James has hired a lot of financial advisers from a host of firms including UBS, Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch in the last three months. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)