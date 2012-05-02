May 2 A federal appeals court on Wednesday revived a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit accusing Morgan Keegan & Co of fraudulently selling auction-rate securities.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Montgomery, Alabama, said a federal district judge in Atlanta erred in dismissing the case based on the "materiality" element of securities violations alleged by the SEC. It returned the case to the lower court for further proceedings.

Raymond James Financial Inc bought Morgan Keegan from Regions Financial Corp one month ago. (Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)