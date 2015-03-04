New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
March 4 Raymond James & Associates, a broker-dealer under Raymond James Financial Inc, appointed Rick Sanchez regional director of the West Coast region.
Sanchez was most recently with SeaCrest Wealth Management, where he was co-founder and managing partner. He has also worked at Morgan Stanley in the past.
Sanchez, who has more than three decades of experience in the financial services industry, will be based in California.
SeaCrest Wealth Management could not be immediately reached for comment on the departure. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.