July 21 Raymond James & Associates Inc, a
subsidiary of Raymond James Financial Inc, has recruited
veteran financial advisers Frank Urban and David Hanson to open
a new office in Gainesville, Florida for the firm.
The firm said the duo would be joined by longtime registered
client service associate Beverly Paine and would operate as
Urban Hanson Wealth Management of Raymond James.
Urban and Hanson previously managed client assets at Morgan
Stanley. Urban has over 17 years experience with companies
including UBS and Prudential Financial. Hanson has served as
vice president and branch manager at Morgan Stanley,
Gainesville, Florida.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)