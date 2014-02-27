GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks mark time, waiting for clearer view on U.S. rates
* China's economy faces domestic, external risks - Premier Li
Feb 27 J.P. Morgan Chase & Co's wealth management unit said it hired a team of veteran advisers from UBS, Merrill Lynch and Bernstein Global Wealth Management to expand the firm's presence in Atlanta, New York and Seattle.
The advisers together managed about $1.2 billion in client assets at their previous firms.
Roland Pritchett and Matt Stucke will join J.P. Morgan Securities' Atlanta office from UBS. They will report to regional director Pete Secret.
Darren Graff and Natalya Muravchik will join the New York office from Merrill Lynch. They will report to regional director Mike Lee.
Kevin Baker and Dan Sullivan will join J.P. Morgan Securities' Seattle office from Bernstein Global Wealth Management. They will report to regional director David Jernigan.
UBS, Merrill Lynch and Bernstein Global Wealth Management could not be reached for comment on the departures outside U.S. business hours.
SEOUL, March 15 South Korean prosecutors started investigating domestic conglomerates Lotte Group and SK Group as part of a wider probe into a graft scandal that led to Park Geun-hye's removal from the presidency, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.
* Toyota, electric machinery makers offer smaller base pay raise * Unions made same demands as one year ago * Big firms offer far less than union demands * Hikes 'far from enough' to boost growth - economist (Adds results, reaction, details) By Tetsushi Kajimoto TOKYO, March 15 Most major Japanese companies offered the lowest hike in base pay in four years on Wednesday, a setback for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's campaign dubbed "Abenomics" to spur the long-sl