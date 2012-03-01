March 1 Raymond James Financial Inc on Wednesday sold $350 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

JP Morgan, Citigroup, and Raymond James were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC AMT $350 MLN COUPON 6.9 PCT MATURITY 03/15/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 06/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 6.9 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/07/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH N/A NON-CALLABLE N/A