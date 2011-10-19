Oct 19 Regional U.S. brokerage Raymond James
Financial Inc (RJF.N) said on Wednesday its fiscal
fourth-quarter net income was roughly flat from the prior year,
citing a challenging environment for its capital markets
segment.
The investment bank and brokerage, based in St. Petersburg,
Florida, reported net income of $68.9 million, or 54 cents a
share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $69.1
million, or 55 cents, a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, had expected Raymond James to earn 54
cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net revenue rose 9 percent to $ 817.8 million from a year
ago.
Raymond James' private client group, its retail brokerage
business, posted a 34 percent increase in pretax income from a
year ago.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau)