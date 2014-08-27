NEW YORK Aug 27 Raymond James & Associates, the
branch-based arm of the brokerage and investment firm Raymond
James Financial, said on Wednesday that it had hired
Andy Waldbaum of Bank of America's Merrill Lynch to head
its Beverly Hills, California branch.
Waldbaum, who started with Raymond James on July 10, had
worked at Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith since the summer
of 2012, most recently as vice president of business strategy
and initiative manager.
Before Merrill Lynch, Waldbaum was a senior vice president
with Morgan Stanley.
Merrill Lynch did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Raymond James Financial employs roughly 6,200 financial
advisers firm-wide who collectively manage $473 billion in
client assets.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)