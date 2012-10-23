UPDATE 3-Saudi Aramco taps JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Moelis asked to assist on IPO-source
Oct 23 Raymond James Financial Inc : * U.S. appeals court reinstates $9.2 million arbitration award against morgan
keegan -- court ruling * 5th U.S. circuit court of appeals says lower court erred in finding that
either award was procured by fraud, or arbitration panel exceeded its powers * Morgan keegan had been accused of fraudulent scheme to induce investors to
invest in risky bond mutual funds
* JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Moelis asked to assist on IPO-source
* French market under pressure but some signs of recovery (Adds detail, background)
LONDON, Feb 21 Politics have rarely been more fraught on either side of the Atlantic in the post-war era, and yet European stocks are marching steadily higher - casting doubt on the old adage that markets don't like uncertainty.