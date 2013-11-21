BRIEF-Vericel Q4 loss per share $0.34
* Vericel reports fourth-quarter and year-end 2016 financial results
Nov 21 Raymond James Financial Inc : * Increases quarterly dividend * Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share, up from $0.14 per
share in the previous quarter * Further company coverage
* Vericel reports fourth-quarter and year-end 2016 financial results
* Dish network corp- plans to issue and sell $1 billion aggregate principal amount of convertible notes
* Tecnoglass reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results