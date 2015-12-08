BRIEF-Great Elm Capital to commence a tender offer to purchase up to $10 mln of stock
* Announces its intention to commence a tender offer to purchase up to $10 million of its common stock
Dec 8 Raymond James Financial Services, a part of Raymond James Financial Inc, hired a team of financial advisers joining from LPL Financial Llc.
Ed Lancaster, Mike Lancaster, and Dave Lancaster - the team which operates as Lancaster Wealth Management - will be based in Cypress, Texas.
Raymond James also said Caitlin Abbott will be joining the team as an administrator. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Announces its intention to commence a tender offer to purchase up to $10 million of its common stock
* Q4 environmental services revenue $2.9 million versus $4.1 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)