Jan 24 Rayonier Inc posted a lower
fourth-quarter profit that marginally missed analysts'
estimates, but higher prices for its cellulose speciality
products boosted sales, setting the company on course for a
strong 2012.
The company sees average price increases of 12 percent to 13
percent for its cellulose specialties products, which are used
in rigid packaging, filters and LCD screens, offsetting higher
input costs in 2012.
Fourth-quarter sales at the company's performance fibers
segment, which includes cellulose products, jumped 20 percent to
$281 million and accounted for nearly three-quarters of overall
revenue.
The company, structured as a real estate investment trust,
posted net income of $56 million, or 45 cents a share, for the
fourth quarter, compared with $59 million, or 48 cents a share,
a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 48 cents a share.
Sales rose 23 percent to $388.4 million.
Analysts, on an average, were expecting earnings
of 49 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $368.04
million.
Paul Boynton, who took over the reins of the
company from CEO Lee Thomas on Jan. 1, said he expects 2012 to
be a strong year for the company with operating income expected
to increase about 10 percent over last year.
Rayonier, founded as Rainier Pulp and Paper Company in 1926,
competes with lumber companies like Plum Creek Timber Co
and Deltic Timber. It leases or manages about 2.4
million acres of timberland and real estate in the United States
and New Zealand.
Shares of the Jacksonville, Florida-based company were down
1.6 percent in early trade on Tuesday on the New York Stock
Exchange. They have gained 35 percent since touching a year-low
of $34.68 in October.
(Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)