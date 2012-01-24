* Q4 rev $388.4 mln vs est $368.04 mln

Jan 24 Rayonier Inc posted a lower fourth-quarter profit that marginally missed analysts' estimates, but higher prices for its cellulose speciality products boosted sales, setting the company on course for a strong 2012.

The company sees average price increases of 12 percent to 13 percent for its cellulose specialties products, which are used in rigid packaging, filters and LCD screens, offsetting higher input costs in 2012.

Fourth-quarter sales at the company's performance fibers segment, which includes cellulose products, jumped 20 percent to $281 million and accounted for nearly three-quarters of overall revenue.

The company, structured as a real estate investment trust, posted net income of $56 million, or 45 cents a share, for the fourth quarter, compared with $59 million, or 48 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 48 cents a share.

Sales rose 23 percent to $388.4 million.

Analysts, on an average, were expecting earnings of 49 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $368.04 million.

Paul Boynton, who took over the reins of the company from CEO Lee Thomas on Jan. 1, said he expects 2012 to be a strong year for the company with operating income expected to increase about 10 percent over last year.

Rayonier, founded as Rainier Pulp and Paper Company in 1926, competes with lumber companies like Plum Creek Timber Co and Deltic Timber. It leases or manages about 2.4 million acres of timberland and real estate in the United States and New Zealand.

Shares of the Jacksonville, Florida-based company were down 1.6 percent in early trade on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They have gained 35 percent since touching a year-low of $34.68 in October. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)