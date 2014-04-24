WASHINGTON, April 24 Raytheon Co Chief
Executive Thomas Kennedy on Thursday said the company continued
to view acquisitions as a key part of its long-term strategy to
achieve growth.
Kennedy gave no details, but told analysts on an earnings
call that Raytheon had improved its position in the
cybersecurity market with a number of acquisitions, and hoped to
further expand its reach in coming years.
"Looking ahead, one of our key objectives is to continue to
unlock the value of our cyber capabilities to meet the growing
global demand in both defense and commercial markets," he said.
"We continue to see acquisitions as a key part of our long-term
strategy."
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Nick Zieminski)