WASHINGTON Oct 25 Raytheon Co is on
track to reach its target of $25 billion in bookings for the
full 2012 year, plus or minus $500 million, Chief Financial
Officer Dave Wasjgras told Reuters on Thursday.
He said the company expected to add several more large
international orders in the fourth quarter, including a command,
control and communications contract, several missile deals and a
follow-on order for Patriot missiles from Kuwait.
Wasjgras said the company also increased its forecast for
the full 2012 year for cash flow from continuing operations, and
now expects to generate $1.8 billion to $2 billion, instead of
the earlier range of $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion.
He said the company still has authorization for just under
$1.5 billion in share repurchases. Raytheon has repurchased 14.1
million shares for $725 million this year to date.