WASHINGTON Oct 23 Raytheon Co said its
bookings rose in the third quarter and were now outpacing sales,
which pointed to a "positive trajectory" for revenues over the
next three to four years.
Chief Financial Officer Dave Wajsgras told Reuters that the
company's revenues fell slightly more than analysts had expected
in the third quarter, but should grow in the fourth quarter,
buoyed in part by a large deal with Qatar for a Patriot missile
defense system.
International sales remained strong, Wajsgras said, noting
that they would account for about 30 percent of overall revenues
in the full year, and over 40 percent of the company's backlog.
