WASHINGTON Oct 23 Raytheon Co said its bookings rose in the third quarter and were now outpacing sales, which pointed to a "positive trajectory" for revenues over the next three to four years.

Chief Financial Officer Dave Wajsgras told Reuters that the company's revenues fell slightly more than analysts had expected in the third quarter, but should grow in the fourth quarter, buoyed in part by a large deal with Qatar for a Patriot missile defense system.

International sales remained strong, Wajsgras said, noting that they would account for about 30 percent of overall revenues in the full year, and over 40 percent of the company's backlog. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)