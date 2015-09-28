HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 26 at 3:25 p.m. EDT/1925 GMT
March 26 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 Raytheon Co on Monday said a new five-year contract it won from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to help more than 100 civilian agencies manage their computer security could be worth $1 billion, a key win for the company.
Raytheon said DHS selected it to be the prime contractor and systems integrator for the agency's Network Security Deployment (NSD) division, and its National Cybersecurity Protection System (NCPS). The contract runs for five years, but some orders could be extended for up to an additional 24 months, it said.
Dave Wajsgras, president of Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services, said the company had invested over $3.5 billion in recent years to expand its cybersecurity capabilities. He said cybersecurity incidents had increased an average of 66 percent a year worldwide between 2009 and 2014. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by David Gregorio)
March 26 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
NEW YORK, March 24 The death of the Republican healthcare reform may not prove to be the knife to the heart of the bull market some had feared, but to keep the Trump Trade alive investors should temper expectations for the breadth of expected tax cuts.