NEW YORK, Sept 1 U.S. defense contractor Raytheon Co (RTN.N) is looking to sell its precision optical systems business and has hired bankers to advise on the process, people familiar with the matter said.

Raytheon ELCAN Optical Technologies, which makes sighting systems for the military such as rifle sights and missile guidance systems, has about $30 million in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and is likely to fetch up to $300 million, these people said.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) is running the auction process for the Raytheon business, according to the people.

A Raytheon spokesman said the company does not comment on rumors or speculation. JPMorgan declined to comment. (Reporting by Soyoung Kim; editing by Carol Bishopric)