KKR buys 14.1 pct stake in GFK, Dell stake rises to 10.1 pct
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR has acquired a stake of 14.1 percent in German research firm GFK , regulatory filings show, as it seeks to fight off rival investor Michael Dell.
NEW YORK, Sept 1 U.S. defense contractor Raytheon Co (RTN.N) is looking to sell its precision optical systems business and has hired bankers to advise on the process, people familiar with the matter said.
Raytheon ELCAN Optical Technologies, which makes sighting systems for the military such as rifle sights and missile guidance systems, has about $30 million in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and is likely to fetch up to $300 million, these people said.
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) is running the auction process for the Raytheon business, according to the people.
A Raytheon spokesman said the company does not comment on rumors or speculation. JPMorgan declined to comment. (Reporting by Soyoung Kim; editing by Carol Bishopric)
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR has acquired a stake of 14.1 percent in German research firm GFK , regulatory filings show, as it seeks to fight off rival investor Michael Dell.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP said on Thursday it would raise its quarterly dividend payout from the end of March by a cent, after posting a nearly fivefold rise in fourth-quarter earnings that came close to most analysts' forecasts.
Feb 9 Although judges shot down Anthem Inc's $54 billion acquisition of Cigna Corp and Aetna Inc's $35 billion takeover of Humana Inc on anti-trust grounds, the rulings left scope for a possible combination of Cigna and Humana, industry insiders said.