WASHINGTON Jan 29 Raytheon Co on
Thursday said it has "turned a corner" on problems with the
ground control system it is building for the U.S. Air Force's
Global Positioning System (GPS) satellites, and does not expect
any impact on financial results.
Raytheon Chief Executive Tom Kennedy said the company had
worked closely with the Air Force to resolve issues with the GPS
Operational Control System (OCX), noting that it was a complex
and technologically advanced program.
"We believe we have turned a corner on that program moving
forward. We don't see any impact in this year or in the out
years relative to that program," Kennedy told an earnings call
with analysts.
Pentagon arms buyer Frank Kendall last year ordered a "deep
dive" review of the program after the contract's value increased
by over 80 percent to $1.6 billion.
