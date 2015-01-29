(Adds comments from Raytheon and Air Force)

By Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON Jan 29 Raytheon Co on Thursday said it has "turned a corner" on problems with the ground control system it is building for the U.S. Air Force's global positioning system satellites, and does not expect any impact on financial results.

Chief Executive Officer Tom Kennedy said the company had worked closely with the Air Force to resolve issues with the GPS Operational Control System (OCX), noting that it was a complex and technologically advanced program.

"We believe we have turned a corner on that program moving forward. We don't see any impact in this year or in the out years relative to that program," Kennedy told an earnings call with analysts.

Pentagon arms buyer Frank Kendall last year ordered a "deep dive" review of the program after the contract's value increased by over 80 percent to $1.6 billion.

The review has been delayed until early February due to schedule conflicts, his office said on Thursday.

Michael Gilmore, the Pentagon's chief weapons tester, warned in a report delivered to Congress this month that delays in the delivery of the new ground control program posed risks to the Air Force's ability to operate the GPS system of satellites.

The report cited a three-year delay in the operational evaluation of the new ground system to early 2019, and said the Air Force would not receive the first OCX control station until after six to eight of the GPS-III satellites have been built and launched.

Matt Gilligan, the Raytheon vice president who runs the OCX program, said a separate, early OCX system would be delivered in time to support the launch, checkout and early-orbit control of the first GPS III satellite, and any payloads. Any problems found would be addressed during a six-month period before delivery of the first ground station, he said.

The Government Accountability Office, a congressional watchdog agency, is finalizing a report on the GPS program.

The Air Force last summer restructured a $886 million contract awarded to Raytheon in February 2010 to develop the hardware and software needed to control GPS satellites after the program has run into technical challenges and cost increases.

The changes raised the cost by 80.5 percent to $1.6 billion, and delayed its completion by two years to 2018.

The Air Force on Thursday said it was actively tracking the risks identified by Gilmore's report and said senior leaders regularly reviewed a detailed mitigation plan and milestones that had been developed for each potential risk. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Alan Crosby and Leslie Adler)