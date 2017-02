Oct 27 Raytheon Co (RTN.N) posted lower quarterly earnings on Thursday, but the defense contractor raised its full-year outlook.

The maker of Patriot missiles said net income was $501 million, or $1.43 a share, in the third quarter, compared with $728 million, or $1.94 a share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 2 percent to $6.13 billion, compared with $6.38 billion expected by analysts. Bookings for the third quarter rose to about $6.9 billion from $6 billion a year ago. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Derek Caney)