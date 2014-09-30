WASHINGTON, Sept 30 U.S. defense contractor
Raytheon Co on Tuesday said it had won a $149 million
contract from Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd to
provide key parts for the Tamir interceptor used in the Iron
Dome missile defense system.
The contract, which builds on a co-marketing agreement the
two companies signed in 2011, calls for Raytheon to use its
extensive supplier networks to provide a second source of
essential components for the Tamir interceptor. The Iron Dome
system is credited with over 1,000 successful intercepts.
Details were finalized on Monday, Raytheon said.
"Iron Dome has proven itself time and again by protecting
Israel's population from incoming rockets, artillery and
mortars," Taylor Lawrence, president of Raytheon Missile
Systems, said in a statement. "The sourcing of Tamir interceptor
components in the U.S. will go a long way to ensuring sufficient
volumes of available Tamir missiles for Israel's defense."
The deal was negotiated under Raytheon's co-marketing
agreement with Rafael, but stops short of a larger co-production
deal that has been under discussion since U.S. lawmakers
conditioned more than $680 million in earlier U.S. funding for
Iron Dome on production of some components in the United States.
Raytheon declined to comment further.
Rafael CEO DiDi Yaari said the cooperation between the U.S.
Missile Defense Agency and the Israeli Missile Defense
Organization had been "extraordinary" and Israelis appreciated
U.S. support for the system.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)