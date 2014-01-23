WASHINGTON Jan 23 U.S. arms maker Raytheon Co
announced on Thursday that it received a $1.28 billion
order from Oman for an advanced surface-to-air missile system.
The company said the contract was awarded in the fourth
quarter of 2013 and included ground support equipment, training
support and technical assistance.
Raytheon said it would work with Norway's Kongsberg Gruppen
ASA to supply the system to Oman under a direct
commercial sales contract.
The company's National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile
System (NASAMS) is in use around the world, including in the
Washington, D.C. area, Norway, the Netherlands, Spain and
Finland.