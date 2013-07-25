WASHINGTON, July 25 Raytheon Co is in
final negotiations to sell an air-defense system to Oman, a
significant deal that would help keep the company's
international sales strong in 2013, Chief Financial Officer
David Wajsgras told analysts on Thursday.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry flew to Oman in May for
Raytheon's signing of an arms deal to purchase a ground-based
air defense system that would help protect against cruise
missile, drone or fighter aircraft attacks.
The Oman sale is valued at around $1.5 billion.
Raytheon Chief Executive Bill Swanson said on the company's
earnings call that Raytheon is also making good progress on
several other large international sales, including missile
defense systems to Qatar and Kuwait.