WASHINGTON, July 25 Raytheon Co Chief
Executive William Swanson said the company had received a
stop-work order from the U.S. Navy on the next-generation
electronic jammer contract it won this month after BAE Systems
Plc filed a protest against the decision.
But Swanson told analysts the company was "very comfortable"
about its prospects of holding onto the award.
He said Navy acquisition officials were very thorough and
generally prevailed in any protest actions.
"You have to look at the protest results that people have
against them. And this is not a competition that happened
overnight," Swanson said, noting that the Navy had seen the
competitors' performance on initial demonstration contracts.
"We feel very comfortable in their selection. Of course
we're biased, but we feel comfortable," he said.