(Adds details on contract, background)
WASHINGTON Dec 19 U.S. weapons maker Raytheon
Co has won a contract valued at $2.4 billion to supply
10 Patriot missile defense systems to Qatar, which is beefing up
its defenses to counter a growing perceived threat from Iran.
The long-awaited contract, announced late Friday by the U.S.
Department of Defense, includes spare parts and is due to be
completed by April 30, 2019.
Qatar will become the 13th country to operate the Patriot
missile defense system, and the fourth of six Gulf Cooperation
Council members to opt for it, according to Raytheon.
The contract was negotiated between the governments of the
United States and Qatar as part of a $23 billion arms package
announced in March that also includes Boeing Co attack
helicopters and Javelin missiles built by a Raytheon-Lockheed
Martin Corp joint venture.
Foreign military sales often take longer to close than
expected.
A senior Raytheon official told Reuters in October that the
deal was likely to be completed before the end of the year.
The Pentagon first approved the sale of up to $9.9 billion
worth of Patriot batteries and other equipment in late 2012.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie
Adler)