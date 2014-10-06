BRIEF-Public Service Enterprise Group CEO Ralph Izzo's FY 2016 total compensation was $9.9 mln
* CEO Ralph Izzo's FY 2016 total compensation $9.9 million versus $9.2 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
WASHINGTON Oct 6 Raytheon Co beat our Lockheed Martin Corp and Northrop Grumman Corp for a contract to build a next-generation long-range radar system for the U.S. Air Force, sources familiar with the decision said on Monday.
The decision, to be announced later by the Pentagon, marks the phase of a program that initially began in 2009, with the Air Force funding work on full-scale prototypes by all three companies. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese)
ANTANANARIVO, March 14 Vanilla producers on the tropical island of Madagascar say a cyclone that killed 51 people has also damaged around 30 percent of the crop in the world's biggest producer.
March 14 Convenience store operator Alimentation Couche Tard Inc reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, as a jump in crude oil prices gutted margins at the company's motor fuel retail business.