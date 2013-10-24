Juniper's Gary Clark joins Tesla as chief information officer
March 7 Gary Clark, a former IT chief technology officer at Juniper Networks Inc, joined Tesla Inc in February as its chief information officer, according to Clark's LinkedIn profile.
WASHINGTON Oct 24 Raytheon Co sees "tremendous opportunities" for international bookings in the fourth quarter of 2013, and is hopeful that U.S. lawmakers will resolve the U.S. budget crisis in coming months, Chief Financial Officer Dave Wasjgras said.
Raytheon hopes to book large missile defense orders from Kuwait, Oman and Qatar before the end of the year, Wasjgras said in a telephone interview on Thursday.
Wasjgras said he is fairly confident about Raytheon's overall business outlook as it closes out 2013, and noted that mandatory military budget cuts required under sequestration were not hitting the defense industry as quickly as initially expected.
Raytheon also remains confident that it will prevail in two separate protest actions filed against recent large contract awards it won from the Navy, he said.
* Currency Exchange International announces financial results for the three month period ended January 31, 2017
WASHINGTON, March 7 Wall Street dealmaking attorney Jay Clayton will appear before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on March 23 for his confirmation hearing to become the next chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission.