WASHINGTON Oct 25 Raytheon Co, maker of
Patriot missiles, radar and other military equipment, reported
higher-than-expected quarterly earnings despite a 1 percent drop
in revenues, and raised its forecast for 2012 earnings.
Raytheon did not provide a detailed outlook for 2013 on
Thursday, but said its high proportion of international sales
and presence in priority military areas should help mitigate the
impact if Congress fails to avert $500 billion in additional
budget cuts due to start taking effect in January.
Raytheon's third-quarter results were largely in line with
those of other weapons makers like Lockheed Martin Corp
and Boeing Co, which also beat expectations and boosted
earnings per share on the strength of margins.
Raytheon said earnings from continuing operations rose 6.3
percent to $1.51 per share from $1.42 in the year-earlier
quarter, driven largely by operational improvements and the
repurchase of 2.2 million shares for $125 million.
Revenue dropped nearly 1.2 percent to $6.045 billion in the
third quarter, but bookings totaled $7.29 billion, up nearly 6
percent from a year earlier.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimated $1.27
per share on revenue of $6.16 billion.
Raytheon raised its forecast for 2012 earnings per share to
a range of $5.36 to $5.46 from $5.15 to $5.30.
"Our bookings in the quarter were strong, and we have
significant opportunities in both domestic and international
markets," Chief Executive William Swanson said.