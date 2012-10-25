* Revenues down in quarter and forecast lowered for full
year
* Operating margin rose to 13 percent in third quarter
* CFO sees margins steady at 2012 rate in coming years
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Oct 25 Raytheon Co, maker of
Patriot missiles, radar and other military equipment, reported
higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Thursday despite a 1
percent drop in revenues, and it raised its forecast for 2012
earnings.
Raytheon did not provide a detailed outlook for 2013, but
said its high proportion of international sales and presence in
priority military areas should help mitigate any impact if
Congress fails to avert $500 billion in additional defense
budget cuts due to start taking effect in January.
"We believe and are confident that we have the appropriate
plans in place to continue to drive the business forward under
any conditions and in any environment," Chief Financial Officer
David Wajsgras told Reuters, citing Raytheon's broad portfolio
and strong presence overseas.
Analysts welcomed what they called a solid earnings report.
Raytheon shares were trading 0.25 percent higher at $55.27
around midday on the New York Stock Exchange.
Chief Executive William Swanson emphasized Raytheon's strong
backlog in a call with analysts and said he expected $6 billion
to $7 billion in further orders in coming months.
"Our bookings in the quarter were strong, and we have
significant opportunities in both domestic and international
markets," Swanson said.
He said Raytheon's strategy of expanding its international
business was paying off, although the timing of foreign orders
was contingent on congressional approval, a process that
sometimes took longer than he liked.
Raytheon's third-quarter results were largely in line with
those of other weapons makers like Lockheed Martin Corp
and Boeing Co, which also beat expectations and boosted
earnings per share on the strength of margins.
Raytheon's operating margin for the third quarter expanded
to 13 percent from 11.8 percent a year earlier, and the company
raised its operating margin forecast for the full year to
between 11.8 percent to 12 percent, from an earlier range of
11.3 percent to 11.5 percent.
It also raised its forecast for 2012 earnings per share to a
range of $5.36 to $5.46, from a previous $5.15 to $5.30.
Wajsgras said in the call with analysts that profit margins
would remain in the same general range in coming years.
Raytheon said earnings from continuing operations rose 6.3
percent to $1.51 per share, driven largely by operational
improvements and the repurchase of 2.2 million shares.
Revenue dropped nearly 1.2 percent to $6.045 billion, but
bookings totaled $7.29 billion, up nearly 6 percent.
Raytheon scaled back its forecast for full year revenues to
a range of $24.3 billon to $24.7 billion, from an earlier
forecast of $24.5 billion to $25 billion, mainly due to the
timing of expected awards for its network systems business.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S expected, on
average, $1.27 per share on revenue of $6.16 billion.
Bookings for the first nine months total led $18.61 billion,
4 percent below the year-earlier level, but Wajsgras said the
company still expects to meet its target of $25 billion in
bookings for the full year, plus or minus $500 million.
He said the company expects to add several more large
international orders in the fourth quarter, including a command,
control and communications contract, several missile deals, and
a follow-on order for Patriot missiles from Kuwait.
Classified bookings rose 50 percent this year to date to
around $1 billion, driven largely by orders for the company's
space and airborne systems and intelligence and information
systems divisions, Wajsgras said.
Raytheon increased its forecast for the full year for cash
flow from continuing operations, and now expects $1.8 billion to
$2 billion, up from the earlier range of $1.7 billion to $1.9
billion. Wajsgras told analysts he was comfortable with
suggesting the higher end of the cash flow range for 2012 and
said cash flow would be generally in the same range in 2013.
He said the company still has authorization for just under
$1.5 billion in share repurchases. Raytheon has repurchased 14.1
million shares for $725 million this year to date.
Joe Nadol, analyst with JPMorgan, said the company's
third-quarter performance was solid, with operating margins
exceeding his estimates in every segment except network centric
systems.
Wajsgras said the company might take a $30 million charge
against earnings by the network centric systems business in the
fourth quarter due to the possible termination of a supplier
agreement, but declined to give more details.
He told analysts the charge was a "worst-case scenario" and
the company was in negotiations to avoid that outcome.