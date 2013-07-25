July 25 U.S. weapons maker Raytheon Co
on Thursday reported higher-than expected earnings and revenues
for the second quarter, and joined other major defense companies
in raising its forecast for the full year despite Pentagon
budget cuts.
The company, which makes Patriot missiles and a wide array
of other military equipment, said it now expects earnings per
share of $5.51 to $5.61 from continuing operations for the full
year, up from an earlier forecast of $5.26 to $5.41.
Raytheon said second-quarter earnings per share rose to
$1.50 from $1.41 in the year earlier period, while net income
attributable to Raytheon rose to $488 million from $471 million.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected
earnings per share of $1.30 on $5.8 billion in revenues.
Revenue, which had fallen in the first quarter, expanded by
2.1 percent to $6.12 billion in the second quarter, Raytheon
said. It raised its forecast for full-year revenues to a range
of $23.5 billion to $23.7 billion, up from an earlier forecast
of $23.2 billion to $23.7 billion.
Raytheon's results were largely in line with those reported
earlier this week by Lockheed Martin Corp, Northrop
Grumman Corp and other big weapons makers.