(Adds comments from earnings call)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Oct 22 Raytheon Co, maker of
the Patriot missile system, on Thursday reported sharply lower
net earnings and bookings in the third quarter, but said
revenues for the full year would be higher than expected, with
further growth seen in 2016.
The company's upbeat outlook drove shares over 4 percent
higher to $117.49 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Chief Financial Officer Toby O'Brien said the drop in
quarterly earnings was due to the mix of products, internal
investments in new technologies, and costs related to the
company's $1.9 billion Websense acquisition in May.
Quarterly earnings still exceeded Raytheon's expectations,
he said, and business segment operating margins remained strong
despite a drop to 12.3 percent, excluding adjustments for the
Websense acquisition, from 13.5 percent a year earlier.
Bookings, which fell 9.6 percent in the quarter, were seen
reaching $25.5 billion in 2015, plus or minus $500 million,
topping the company's previous outlook by about $1 billion.
Revenues were now seen in a range of $23 billion to $23.3
billion in 2015, up from an earlier range of $22.7 billion to
$23.2 billion. The company lefts its full-year forecast for
earnings per share unchanged at $6.47 to $6.62.
O'Brien said sales should grow 3 percent to 4 percent in
2016, driven by new development awards, while segment margins
were likely to be "flat to up."
O'Brien said international sales accounted for a record 32
percent of total quarterly sales, with the full year percentage
expected to be around 30 percent.
He said Poland remained in talks with the U.S. government
about a $5 billion Patriot missile system order, despite reports
that the expected winner of Poland's Oct. 25 parliamentary
election could rethink that arms sale and others. A formal
letter of request for the Raytheon system was expected next
year, with a contract award likely in 2017, he said.
Another big deal expected this year, a multi-billion dollar
order by Qatar for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense
system was likely to slip until 2016, or perhaps 2017, he said.
Lockheed builds THAAD, while Raytheon supplies its main radar.
But a separate $1 billion Qatari order for an early warning
radar system should be finalized in 2016, officials said.
Raytheon reported quarterly net earnings of $448 million
from continuing operations, a drop of 13 percent from $515
million a year earlier, while earnings per share fell nearly 11
percent to $1.47 from $1.65 a year earlier.
Revenues rose 5.6 percent to $5.78 billion from $5.47
billion, buoyed by Patriot and TOW anti-tank missile sales.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast
earnings of $435 million or $1.43 per share and revenues of
$5.76 billion.
O'Brien said Raytheon repurchased $250 million in shares in
the quarter, and was on track to complete $1 billion in buybacks
by year-end.
(Additional reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Nick Zieminski
and Alan Crosby)