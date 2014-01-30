WASHINGTON Jan 30 U.S. arms maker Raytheon Co
on Thursday reported higher-than-expected earnings in
the fourth quarter, although revenues fell short of estimates.
The company also said it expected sales and earnings per
share to drop further in 2014, given a decline in U.S. military
spending, but said operating margins would remain strong.
Raytheon reported nearly flat net profit from continuing
operations of $467 million, while earnings per share from
continuing operations rose to $1.46 from $1.41 a year earlier.
Sales fell 8.8 percent to $5.87 billion from $6.44 billion a
year earlier.
Analysts looked for earnings per share from continuing
operations of $1.35 on $5.95 billion in revenues, according to a
poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.