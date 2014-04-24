BRIEF-Growmax appoints Lloyd Wiggins as CFO
* Growmax Resources Corp says Lloyd Wiggins has been appointed chief financial officer of company, effective April 1, 2017
April 24 Raytheon Co on Thursday reported a higher first-quarter profit due to a previously announced tax credit and favorable pension adjustments, and the U.S. defense company left its full-year forecast unchanged.
Net income attributable to Raytheon shareholders rose to $596 million, or $1.89 per share, from $488 million, or $1.49 a share, a year earlier.
Excluding the tax and pension items, earnings dropped to $1.43 per share from $1.56.
The company said revenue fell 6.3 percent to $5.5 billion, in line with Wall Street expectations.
Raytheon said its operating margin was 14.3 percent in the first quarter, and its bookings rose sharply to $4.3 billion from $3.6 billion a year earlier.
The company said it still expected revenue to reach $22.5 billion to $23 billion in the full year, with earnings per share of $6.74 to $6.89, or $5.76 to $5.91 excluding special items. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Apple says updated ipad(reg), featuring a brighter 9.7-inch retina display and best-in-class performance starting at $329
March 21 Apple Inc unveiled an updated version of its iPad tablet on Tuesday, starting at $329 and available to order from Friday.