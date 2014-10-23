WASHINGTON Oct 23 U.S. weapons maker Raytheon
Co on Thursday reported higher-than-expected earnings
for the third quarter despite a bigger-than-expected drop in
revenues, and said its bookings pointed to renewed sales growth
in coming years.
Raytheon said its income from continuing operations rose 5.7
percent to $515 mln in the third quarter, or $1.65 per share,
from $487 million, or $1.51 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast
earnings per share of $1.60.
Adjusted to exclude changes in pension accounting rules,
earnings dropped 5.6 percent to $488 million, or $1.57 a share,
from $517 million, or $1.60 a share, the company said.
Revenues fell 6.3 percent to $5.47 billion from $5.84
billion, missing analysts' forecasts of $5.61 billion.
The company said bookings rose 3.4 percent in the third
quarter to $5.88 billion, bringing the year-to-date total to
$16.9 billion, up $2.3 billion from this point last year.
