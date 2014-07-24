July 24 U.S. weapons maker Raytheon Co
reported a 13 percent rise in second-quarter profit due to
favorable pension adjustments and the company maintained its
full-year forecast.
Net income attributable to Raytheon shareholders rose to
$551 million, or $1.76 per share, from $488 million, or $1.50
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding pension-related items, earnings dropped to $1.41
per share from $1.64.
Revenue fell 7 percent to $5.70 billion.
Raytheon said its operating margin rose to 13.3 percent in
the second quarter from 12.5 percent a year earlier. Bookings
jumped 27 percent to $6.77 billion.
The company said it still expected revenue of $22.5
billion-$23 billion in the full year, with earnings per share of
$5.76-$5.91, excluding special items.
(Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)