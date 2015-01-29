Jan 29 U.S. weapons maker Raytheon Co forecast 2015 revenue largely below average analyst expectation as orders fell for the first time in four quarters.

The maker of Tomahawk and Amraam missiles said orders fell 5.4 percent to $7.11 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

U.S. arms makers have been hurt in recent years by the Pentagon's plan to cut $1 trillion in spending over a decade as required by a 2011 law.

Companies such as Lockheed Martin Corp and General Dynamics Corp have been cutting costs, increasing exposure to international markets and returning more cash to shareholders.

Raytheon said its dividend payments increased 6 percent to $735 million last year. Share repurchases, however, fell 30 percent to $750 million.

The company forecast earnings of $6.20-$6.35 per share from continuing operations and revenue of $22.3 billion-$22.8 billion for 2015.

Raytheon said it expects to earn $5.49-$5.64 per share, excluding items.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $6.89 per share and revenue of $22.6 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to Raytheon rose to $582 million, or $1.88 per share, in the fourth quarter, from $531 million, or $1.66 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.71 per share.

Revenue rose 4.7 percent to $6.14 billion, above the $6.07 billion analysts had expected.

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Raytheon's shares had risen 18 percent in the 52 weeks to Wednesday's close of $104.57, compared with a 27 percent rise in the Dow Jones U.S. Defense index. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Joyjeet Das)