July 28 Raytheon Co, the maker of
Patriot missile systems, reported better-than-expected quarterly
revenue on Thursday as sales of its Paveway laser- and
GPS-guided smart bombs rose.
Raytheon also raised its 2016 forecast for earnings from
continuing operations, partly due to a lower tax rate and fall
in interest expenses.
The company said sales in its missile systems unit, its
biggest business by revenue, increased 6 percent to $1.66
billion in the second quarter ended July 3.
Sales in Raytheon's space and airborne systems business also
jumped, by 9.3 percent to $1.55 billion, helped by higher
revenue from classified programs.
Raytheon's space and airborne systems business makes
tracking, targeting and navigation sensors for aircraft, drones
and missiles.
Net income attributable to Raytheon rose to $709 million, or
$2.38 per share, in the quarter from $505 million, or $1.65 per
share, a year earlier.
Raytheon said second-quarter earnings included a gain of 53
cents per share and a tax benefit of 10 cents per share from the
new accounting standard for stock compensation adopted in the
first quarter.
Total revenue rose 3.2 percent to $6.04 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting adjusted earnings of
$1.74 per share and revenue of $5.83 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Raytheon's backlog stood at $35.31 billion at the end of the
second quarter, compared with $34.77 billion at the end of the
prior quarter.
The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it now
expected to earn $7.13-$7.33 per share in 2016, up from its
previous forecast of $6.93-$7.13. The company reiterated its net
sales forecast of $24 billion-$24.5 billion.
Analysts were expecting 2016 earnings of $7.18 per share and
revenue of $24.42 billion.
Up to Wednesday's close of $135.34, Raytheon's shares had
risen about 9 percent since the start of the year, compared with
an 8 percent rise in the Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense
index.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali in Washington and Ankit Ajmera in
Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)