Oct 27 Raytheon Co, the maker of Patriot missile systems, reported a 4.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by higher sales of its Paveway laser- and GPS-guided smart bombs and air-to-air missiles.

Raytheon also raised its 2016 forecast for earnings from continuing operations for the third time, citing a favorable accounting adjustment.

The company said sales in its missile systems unit, its biggest business by revenue, increased 9.4 percent to $1.80 billion in the third quarter ended Oct. 2.

Sales in Raytheon's space and airborne systems business also jumped 10 percent to $1.59 billion, helped by higher revenue from an international classified program.

Raytheon's space and airborne systems business makes tracking, targeting and navigation sensors for aircraft, drones and missiles.

Net income attributable to Raytheon rose 18.3 percent to $529 million, or $1.79 per share, in the quarter from $447 million, or $1.47 per share, a year earlier.

Raytheon said third-quarter earnings included a favorable financial accounting standard and cost accounting standard adjustment of 23 cents.

Total sales rose to $6.03 billion from $5.78 billion.

Raytheon said its bookings increased 30.6 percent to $6.94 billion in the third quarter. Bookings is a forward-looking metric that measures the value of firm orders won by Raytheon.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it expected to earn $7.28-$7.38 per share in 2016, up from its previous forecast of $7.13-$7.33.

The company also increased the lower end of its 2016 net sales forecast and said it now expected sales of $24.2 billion-$24.5 billion. The company had earlier pegged the low end of its revenue forecast at $24.0 billion.

Up to Wednesday's close of $141.28, Raytheon's shares had risen 13.5 percent this year, compared with a 7.8 percent increase in the Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense index . (Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)