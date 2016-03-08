WASHINGTON, March 8 Top Pentagon and Air Force
officials will meet on Tuesday with Raytheon Chief Executive Tom
Kennedy for another "deep dive review" of the company's
long-delayed ground control system for next generation GPS
satellites, U.S. defense officials said.
Pentagon chief arms buyer Frank Kendall, Air Force Secretary
Deborah James and other officials will meet with the Raytheon Co
leader in Colorado to review progress made by the
company as it struggles to complete a program that is already
years behind schedule.
The U.S. officials also will receive a new estimate for the
cost of delaying the program's completion by another two years,
a decision that was taken last year.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by David Alexander;
Editing by Steve Orlofsky)