By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON, March 24
The Pentagon on Thursday
said the estimated cost of Raytheon Co's ground control
system for next-generation GPS satellites rose 16.3 percent to
$4.2 billion in 2015 - even before a two-year delay decision
that will add more cost.
The Raytheon GPS Operational Control System (OCX) - dubbed
the Air Force's "No. 1 troubled program" by a top general last
month - is now forecast to cost $586.4 million more than the
$3.6 billion previously expected.
The new estimate is 180 percent over the $1.5 billion value
of the contract when it was first awarded to Raytheon in 2010.
Costs have soared due to technical issues related to tough cyber
requirements, and poor performance, according to Pentagon
officials.
Air Force spokeswoman Captain Annmarie Annicelli said the
new Pentagon estimate reflected cost growth and schedule delays
reported during a February 2015 program review, but not further
cost overruns and delays that triggered tough program reviews by
Pentagon officials in December 2015 and March 2016.
The Pentagon's chief arms buyer, Frank Kendall, decided in
December to delay the program's completion by two years, a move
that is expected to further increase the cost of the program.
Annicelli said the Air Force was still assessing the impact
of those changes and had not yet released a new cost estimate.
The Defense Department is due to conduct another
comprehensive review of the long-delayed system in about three
months together with Raytheon Chief Executive Tom Kennedy.
Lieutenant General Samuel Greaves, who heads the Air Force's
Space and Missile Systems Center, last month described OCX
program as the Air Force's "No. 1 troubled program."
He said the Air Force was exploring alternatives, including
with Lockheed Martin Corp, which builds the newest GPS
satellites. The Raytheon program could be canceled if the
company did not improve its performance, he said at the time.
U.S. military officials have thus far stopped short of
canceling the OCX program, citing the importance of the system
at a time when China, Russia, Iran and other countries are
aggressively attacking U.S. military systems such as GPS.
OCX will be the first satellite control system designed
after the advent of significant jamming and other cyber threats.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Andrew Hay)