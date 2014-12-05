By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 5 The Pentagon's chief arms
buyer on Friday faulted both Raytheon Co and the U.S.
Air Force for sharp cost growth on a new ground station for
Global Positioning System satellites, citing problems with
program execution and changes in requirements.
Reuters reported on Thursday that Defense Undersecretary
Frank Kendall this week ordered a review of Raytheon's GPS
Operational Control System after the contract's value increased
by over 80 percent to $1.6 billion.
Kendall told reporters on Friday the review was aimed at
ensuring the program was now properly structured.
"I want to make sure that it's on track ... and I'm also
looking for lessons learned," he said.
Kendall said the cost growth on the program was due to both
"execution issues" on the part of the contractor, and changes in
requirements by the Air Force.
He said he had spoken with Raytheon's management about the
program, and the company had agreed to provide additional
resources to ensure the program's success. He did not elaborate.
The Air Force's Space and Missile Systems Center awarded
Raytheon a contract valued at $886 million in February 2010 to
develop the hardware and software needed to control GPS
satellites and ensure the security of their signals, but the
program has run into technical challenges and cost increases.
The Air Force this summer restructured the program, raising
the value of the base contract by 80.5 percent to $1.6 billion,
and delaying its completion by two years to 2018.
Raytheon said it had worked closely with the Air Force to
incorporate new cybersecurity requirements for the system.
Kendall gave no details on how the system's requirements had
changed, but suggested that cybersecurity requirements should
have been addressed when the program was first being shaped.
"Sometimes requirements change because the world has
changed, and there's a new threat. Then you can ask yourself,
'Should we have anticipated that? Should we have been on top of
that ahead of time?'"
(Reporting by Andrea ShalalEditing by Jonathan Oatis)