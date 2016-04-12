BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, Colo., April 12 U.S. Deputy Defense Secretary Robert Work on Tuesday said he was still not confident about completion of a long-delayed, over-budget ground-based system being developed by Raytheon Co to control new GPS satellites built by Lockheed Martin Corp.

"Before I say I'm confident that we've turned the corner, I'm going to have to see more data," Work told reporters aboard a military aircraft en route to Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora, Colorado. "We've got to have improved performance on the side of Raytheon."

Work said Pentagon acquisition chief Frank Kendall and top Air Force officials had decided to continue the troubled program "for the time being" given how critical it was, and were working closely with Raytheon to get the program back on track. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal)